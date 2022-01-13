Military members and spouses can now get a professional license faster than before

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) announced the release of the annual Report on Expedited Licensure Review for Military Service Members and Spouses for 2021.

According to a press release sent out by the state of Illinois, Governor Pritzker signed legislation in 2019 that would speed up the license review process for military service members who are an active duty member (or whose active duty service concluded within the past two years before application) and their spouses. According to the Illinois press release, per the 2019 Act, IDFPR reviewed submitted applications within 60 days of receiving all required documents and fees. That review time will be halved in 2022, per legislation Governor JB Pritzker signed into law in August 2021.

According to the Illinois press release, while the 2021 data shows military service members and their spouses engaged in a wide range of professions, applications for registered nurse licenses sharply increased, followed by applications for permanent employee registration cards, or unarmed security guards. According to the press release sent out by the state of Illinois, along with those two sets of licenses, most applications received were for physician and surgeon, dentist, and cosmetologist licenses.

“We recognize how critical it is for military families to have a smooth transition when relocating. The ability to begin working provides immediate peace of mind when a military family moves to a base in Illinois,” said Mario Treto, Jr., Acting Secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. “We are committed to enabling them to work in their chosen profession as soon as possible, while also ensuring the requirements for licensure are still met.”