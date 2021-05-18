Mobile vaccination sites available at Illinois waste collection events

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker announced a partnership with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and local health departments to provide mobile vaccine clinics in coordination with Household Hazardous Waste Collection events in Herscher and Carbondale.

The vaccine clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and operated by local health departments in coordination with the Illinois EPA, local Co-Sponsors and Heritage Environmental Services. These events will offer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents.

The Herscher waste collection will take place at Herscher High School on May 22. The Carbondale waste collection will be in the SIU Arena parking lot on June 19. The Carbondale event requires pre-registration for the HHW Portion of the event. To register, click here.

A complete list of household hazardous wastes that are and are not accepted are available here.