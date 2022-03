Most rural counties in Illinois

A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2019 5-year population estimates.

According to the Census Bureau, rural land encompasses any land that isn’t an urban area. To be considered an urban area, a place has to have a densely settled core of census tracts or blocks and count at least 2,500 people, at least 1,500 of whom must be residents of non-institutional buildings. Areas with 50,000 people or more are considered urbanized areas, while areas with between 2,500 and 50,000 people are considered urban clusters.

#50. Lee County

– Rural area: 98.6% (715 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.4% (10 square miles)

– Total land area: 725 square miles

— #19 largest county in state, #1,224 nationwide

– Population density: 47.4 people / square mile (34,389 residents)

— #54 lowest density county in state, #1,639 nationwide

#49. Bureau County

– Rural area: 98.8% (858 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.3% (11 square miles)

– Total land area: 869 square miles

— #8 largest county in state, #940 nationwide

– Population density: 38.1 people / square mile (33,122 residents)

— #40 lowest density county in state, #1,429 nationwide

#48. Macoupin County

– Rural area: 98.8% (852 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.2% (11 square miles)

– Total land area: 863 square miles

— #11 largest county in state, #955 nationwide

– Population density: 52.7 people / square mile (45,463 residents)

— #58 lowest density county in state, #1,735 nationwide

#47. Crawford County

– Rural area: 98.8% (438 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.2% (5 square miles)

– Total land area: 444 square miles

— #62 largest county in state, #2,291 nationwide

– Population density: 42.8 people / square mile (18,972 residents)

— #46 lowest density county in state, #1,531 nationwide

#46. De Witt County

– Rural area: 98.9% (393 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.1% (4 square miles)

– Total land area: 398 square miles

— #73 largest county in state, #2,536 nationwide

– Population density: 40.1 people / square mile (15,932 residents)

— #42 lowest density county in state, #1,470 nationwide

#45. Livingston County

– Rural area: 98.9% (1,033 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.1% (11 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,044 square miles

— #4 largest county in state, #625 nationwide

– Population density: 34.5 people / square mile (36,040 residents)

— #35 lowest density county in state, #1,327 nationwide

#44. Douglas County

– Rural area: 99.0% (412 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.0% (4 square miles)

– Total land area: 417 square miles

— #70 largest county in state, #2,422 nationwide

– Population density: 47.1 people / square mile (19,623 residents)

— #53 lowest density county in state, #1,632 nationwide

#43. Alexander County

– Rural area: 99.0% (233 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.0% (2 square miles)

– Total land area: 236 square miles

— #97 largest county in state, #2,935 nationwide

– Population density: 26.6 people / square mile (6,260 residents)

— #19 lowest density county in state, #1,112 nationwide

#42. Union County

– Rural area: 99.0% (409 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.0% (4 square miles)

– Total land area: 413 square miles

— #71 largest county in state, #2,445 nationwide

– Population density: 41.0 people / square mile (16,968 residents)

— #45 lowest density county in state, #1,497 nationwide

#41. Moultrie County

– Rural area: 99.1% (333 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.0% (3 square miles)

– Total land area: 336 square miles

— #86 largest county in state, #2,721 nationwide

– Population density: 43.6 people / square mile (14,641 residents)

— #48 lowest density county in state, #1,546 nationwide

#40. Bond County

– Rural area: 99.1% (377 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.9% (3 square miles)

– Total land area: 380 square miles

— #76 largest county in state, #2,601 nationwide

– Population density: 43.6 people / square mile (16,589 residents)

— #49 lowest density county in state, #1,548 nationwide

#39. Jo Daviess County

– Rural area: 99.1% (596 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.9% (5 square miles)

– Total land area: 601 square miles

— #35 largest county in state, #1,622 nationwide

– Population density: 35.9 people / square mile (21,588 residents)

— #37 lowest density county in state, #1,366 nationwide

#38. Ford County

– Rural area: 99.2% (482 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.8% (4 square miles)

– Total land area: 486 square miles

— #56 largest county in state, #2,136 nationwide

– Population density: 27.3 people / square mile (13,270 residents)

— #20 lowest density county in state, #1,131 nationwide

#37. Clark County

– Rural area: 99.2% (497 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.8% (4 square miles)

– Total land area: 501 square miles

— #53 largest county in state, #2,073 nationwide

– Population density: 31.3 people / square mile (15,716 residents)

— #31 lowest density county in state, #1,251 nationwide

#36. Piatt County

– Rural area: 99.2% (436 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.8% (3 square miles)

– Total land area: 439 square miles

— #64 largest county in state, #2,307 nationwide

– Population density: 37.3 people / square mile (16,401 residents)

— #39 lowest density county in state, #1,404 nationwide

#35. Menard County

– Rural area: 99.2% (312 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.8% (2 square miles)

– Total land area: 314 square miles

— #90 largest county in state, #2,773 nationwide

– Population density: 39.1 people / square mile (12,306 residents)

— #41 lowest density county in state, #1,456 nationwide

#34. Cass County

– Rural area: 99.2% (373 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.8% (3 square miles)

– Total land area: 376 square miles

— #79 largest county in state, #2,616 nationwide

– Population density: 33.2 people / square mile (12,493 residents)

— #34 lowest density county in state, #1,300 nationwide

#33. Edgar County

– Rural area: 99.2% (619 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.8% (5 square miles)

– Total land area: 623 square miles

— #31 largest county in state, #1,546 nationwide

– Population density: 27.9 people / square mile (17,407 residents)

— #23 lowest density county in state, #1,153 nationwide

#32. Fulton County

– Rural area: 99.3% (859 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.8% (6 square miles)

– Total land area: 866 square miles

— #10 largest county in state, #951 nationwide

– Population density: 40.5 people / square mile (35,092 residents)

— #43 lowest density county in state, #1,483 nationwide

#31. Warren County

– Rural area: 99.3% (539 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.7% (4 square miles)

– Total land area: 542 square miles

— #47 largest county in state, #1,923 nationwide

– Population density: 31.6 people / square mile (17,146 residents)

— #32 lowest density county in state, #1,260 nationwide

#30. Fayette County

– Rural area: 99.4% (712 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.6% (4 square miles)

– Total land area: 716 square miles

— #20 largest county in state, #1,261 nationwide

– Population density: 30.1 people / square mile (21,565 residents)

— #28 lowest density county in state, #1,213 nationwide

#29. Washington County

– Rural area: 99.4% (559 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.6% (3 square miles)

– Total land area: 563 square miles

— #44 largest county in state, #1,838 nationwide

– Population density: 25.0 people / square mile (14,058 residents)

— #17 lowest density county in state, #1,062 nationwide

#28. Iroquois County

– Rural area: 99.5% (1,111 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.5% (6 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,117 square miles

— #3 largest county in state, #563 nationwide

– Population density: 24.9 people / square mile (27,812 residents)

— #16 lowest density county in state, #1,058 nationwide

#27. White County

– Rural area: 99.5% (492 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.5% (2 square miles)

– Total land area: 495 square miles

— #54 largest county in state, #2,104 nationwide

– Population density: 28.0 people / square mile (13,868 residents)

— #24 lowest density county in state, #1,154 nationwide

#26. Hancock County

– Rural area: 99.5% (790 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.5% (4 square miles)

– Total land area: 794 square miles

— #16 largest county in state, #1,079 nationwide

– Population density: 22.7 people / square mile (17,983 residents)

— #13 lowest density county in state, #986 nationwide

#25. Clay County

– Rural area: 99.5% (466 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.5% (2 square miles)

– Total land area: 468 square miles

— #59 largest county in state, #2,199 nationwide

– Population density: 28.4 people / square mile (13,287 residents)

— #25 lowest density county in state, #1,164 nationwide

#24. Brown County

– Rural area: 99.5% (304 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.5% (1 square miles)

– Total land area: 306 square miles

— #91 largest county in state, #2,796 nationwide

– Population density: 21.7 people / square mile (6,628 residents)

— #11 lowest density county in state, #947 nationwide

#23. Jasper County

– Rural area: 99.5% (492 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.5% (2 square miles)

– Total land area: 495 square miles

— #55 largest county in state, #2,105 nationwide

– Population density: 19.4 people / square mile (9,594 residents)

— #9 lowest density county in state, #865 nationwide

#22. Mason County

– Rural area: 99.6% (537 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.4% (2 square miles)

– Total land area: 539 square miles

— #48 largest county in state, #1,939 nationwide

– Population density: 25.3 people / square mile (13,621 residents)

— #18 lowest density county in state, #1,075 nationwide

#21. Shelby County

– Rural area: 99.6% (756 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.4% (3 square miles)

– Total land area: 759 square miles

— #18 largest county in state, #1,155 nationwide

– Population density: 28.7 people / square mile (21,737 residents)

— #26 lowest density county in state, #1,174 nationwide

#20. Mercer County

– Rural area: 99.6% (559 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.4% (2 square miles)

– Total land area: 561 square miles

— #45 largest county in state, #1,845 nationwide

– Population density: 27.8 people / square mile (15,589 residents)

— #22 lowest density county in state, #1,144 nationwide

#19. Greene County

– Rural area: 99.6% (541 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.4% (2 square miles)

– Total land area: 543 square miles

— #46 largest county in state, #1,919 nationwide

– Population density: 24.2 people / square mile (13,132 residents)

— #15 lowest density county in state, #1,043 nationwide

#18. Wayne County

– Rural area: 99.6% (711 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.4% (3 square miles)

– Total land area: 714 square miles

— #23 largest county in state, #1,278 nationwide

– Population density: 23.0 people / square mile (16,402 residents)

— #14 lowest density county in state, #1,000 nationwide

#17. Carroll County

– Rural area: 99.7% (443 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.3% (1 square miles)

– Total land area: 445 square miles

— #60 largest county in state, #2,287 nationwide

– Population density: 32.5 people / square mile (14,466 residents)

— #33 lowest density county in state, #1,283 nationwide

#16. Hamilton County

– Rural area: 99.7% (433 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.3% (1 square miles)

– Total land area: 435 square miles

— #66 largest county in state, #2,332 nationwide

– Population density: 18.8 people / square mile (8,176 residents)

— #5 lowest density county in state, #849 nationwide

#15. Pike County

– Rural area: 99.7% (829 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.3% (3 square miles)

– Total land area: 831 square miles

— #14 largest county in state, #1,010 nationwide

– Population density: 18.9 people / square mile (15,672 residents)

— #6 lowest density county in state, #850 nationwide

#14. Schuyler County

– Rural area: 99.7% (436 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.3% (1 square miles)

– Total land area: 437 square miles

— #65 largest county in state, #2,316 nationwide

– Population density: 15.9 people / square mile (6,953 residents)

— #3 lowest density county in state, #764 nationwide

#13. Henderson County

– Rural area: 100.0% (379 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 379 square miles

— #78 largest county in state, #2,606 nationwide

– Population density: 18.0 people / square mile (6,809 residents)

— #4 lowest density county in state, #825 nationwide

#12. Johnson County

– Rural area: 100.0% (344 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 344 square miles

— #85 largest county in state, #2,697 nationwide

– Population density: 36.3 people / square mile (12,494 residents)

— #38 lowest density county in state, #1,373 nationwide

#11. Putnam County

– Rural area: 100.0% (160 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 160 square miles

— #102 largest county in state, #3,051 nationwide

– Population density: 35.7 people / square mile (5,721 residents)

— #36 lowest density county in state, #1,359 nationwide

#10. Cumberland County

– Rural area: 100.0% (346 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 346 square miles

— #84 largest county in state, #2,688 nationwide

– Population density: 31.3 people / square mile (10,836 residents)

— #30 lowest density county in state, #1,249 nationwide

#9. Marshall County

– Rural area: 100.0% (387 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 387 square miles

— #74 largest county in state, #2,578 nationwide

– Population density: 30.2 people / square mile (11,679 residents)

— #29 lowest density county in state, #1,215 nationwide

#8. Edwards County

– Rural area: 100.0% (222 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 222 square miles

— #99 largest county in state, #2,963 nationwide

– Population density: 29.0 people / square mile (6,455 residents)

— #27 lowest density county in state, #1,181 nationwide

#7. Pulaski County

– Rural area: 100.0% (199 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 199 square miles

— #100 largest county in state, #2,996 nationwide

– Population density: 27.7 people / square mile (5,510 residents)

— #21 lowest density county in state, #1,138 nationwide

#6. Hardin County

– Rural area: 100.0% (178 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 178 square miles

— #101 largest county in state, #3,031 nationwide

– Population density: 22.2 people / square mile (3,939 residents)

— #12 lowest density county in state, #968 nationwide

#5. Scott County

– Rural area: 100.0% (251 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 251 square miles

— #95 largest county in state, #2,908 nationwide

– Population density: 19.9 people / square mile (5,005 residents)

— #10 lowest density county in state, #894 nationwide

#4. Calhoun County

– Rural area: 100.0% (254 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 254 square miles

— #94 largest county in state, #2,897 nationwide

– Population density: 19.0 people / square mile (4,830 residents)

— #8 lowest density county in state, #857 nationwide

#3. Stark County

– Rural area: 100.0% (288 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 288 square miles

— #92 largest county in state, #2,825 nationwide

– Population density: 18.9 people / square mile (5,447 residents)

— #7 lowest density county in state, #854 nationwide

#2. Gallatin County

– Rural area: 100.0% (323 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 323 square miles

— #88 largest county in state, #2,752 nationwide

– Population density: 15.7 people / square mile (5,064 residents)

— #2 lowest density county in state, #760 nationwide

#1. Pope County

– Rural area: 100.0% (369 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 369 square miles

— #82 largest county in state, #2,634 nationwide

– Population density: 11.4 people / square mile (4,203 residents)

— #1 lowest density county in state, #616 nationwide

