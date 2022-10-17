DEKALB CO., Ill. (WEHT) — Officials are investigating after they say a mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 in DeKalb County over the weekend.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says the mountain lion’s body was delivered to an Illinois university for full necropsy and DNA analysis.

Experts believe it may be the same mountain lion that was captured on a trail camera in Whiteside County in late September. IDNR says mountain lions are quite rare and not often spotted in the state.

“Mountain lions were eliminated from Illinois prior to the 1870s due to habitat loss and overharvest,” says an INDR spokesperson. “Although extremely rare in Illinois, mountain lion sightings have been confirmed in Illinois during the past few decades consisting of younger animals, typically originating from a population in the Black Hills of South Dakota.”

Mountain lions have been protected in Illinois since 2015, and it is unlawful to hunt, kill, or harass them unless they pose an imminent threat to a person or property.

The IDNR reminds the public that it is very rare for a mountain lion to pose a threat to people or property. However, if encountered and the animal does not immediately flee, people should stand tall, wave their arms, throw stones or other objects, and yell. Do not run, but slowly back away from the site, keeping an eye on the animal.