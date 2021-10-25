Nearly 10,000 state employees to get vaccinated following new agreement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Gov. JB Pritzker has announced the largest union agreement involving vaccines. This comes as Illinois is continuing progress as the vaccination leader of the Midwest.

The agreement will put vaccines in the arms of 7,800 state employees who are represented by AFSCME. Nearly 10,000 state workers are now covered under union vaccine agreements.

“I’m proud to announce our sixth and largest union agreement that will protect nearly 10,000 state workers and the people under their care,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We’ve overcome tremendous challenges during the pandemic, and I want to thank our partners in the labor movement for being a part of the solution. Each person that gets vaccinated is protecting themselves, the people around them and our state as a whole. We will continue to work through the established legal process to ensure all state employees who work with the vulnerable and incarcerated are vaccinated.”

The union agreement will ensure employees in 24/7 congregate facilities within the Illinois Departments of Human Services, and Veterans’ Affairs are protected with the COVID-19 vaccines. Employees under all union vaccine agreements are required to get their first shot by Oct. 26 and second shot by Nov. 30.

