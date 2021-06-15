New Bears stadium remains possibility as Arlington Park proposal deadline arrives

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Tuesday is the deadline for proposals when it comes to what could be headed to Arlington Park.

Developers and investors need to submit offers to the owners of Arlington International Racecourse, where a new Chicago Bears stadium might be built.

Currently, there are fewer than 10 prospective buyers who have serious proposals on the table when it comes to sealing the deal.

However, this, according to the village mayor is a soft deadline.

What that means is if the owner of the property Church Hill Downs isn’t entirely satisfied with what’s being offered, the redevelopment could be kicked down the road further.

The racetrack has been around for almost 100 years, with horseracing being a huge part of its history.

It’s understood at least a couple of the proposals put forth would like to keep that tradition alive.

There’s also been rumors for quite a while that the Bears could move out of the city from Soldier Field to Arlington Heights.

But for now, no one can confirm or deny that possibility, but whoever scoops the deal, this will undoubtedly be a huge project.

“The Bears have not told us it’s not a possibility. I’ve always said it’s still on the table, and until someone tells me it’s not, I’m gonna consider it a possibility and we’d love to see them come here as well,” said Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes.