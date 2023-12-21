HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say there will be two laws taking effect January 1, 2024 that will expand leave rights for workers whose lives were impacted by violence: Victims’ Economic Security and Safety Act and the establishment of the Child Extended Bereavement Leave Act.

“When people in Illinois are experience tragedy at the hands of violence, their livelihood should be protected when they’re most vulnerable,” said Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan. “The amendments to the Victims’ Economic Security and Safety Act and establishment of the Child Extended Bereavement Leave Act provide employees with some security in difficult, uncertain times.”

Public Act 103-0314 amends the Victims’ Economic Security and Safety Act (VESSA). The amendment to VESSA allows employees to take up to two weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave from work to attend a funeral, arrange a funeral, or grieve, if a family or household member is killed in a crime of violence.

A media release says existing VESSA provisions allow unpaid time off for reasons including, but not limited to, medical attention, counseling, victim services, relocating or participating in legal proceedings. VESSA applies to employers of all sizes.

Public Act 103-0466 establishes the Child Extended Bereavement Leave Act (CEBLA). This provides job-protected, unpaid leave for parents who experience the loss of a child through suicide or homicide.

The media release says length of leave under CEBLA is determined on employer size: