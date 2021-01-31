New Illinois House speaker steps back as law firm partner

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — New Illinois House Speaker Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch says he has stepped back from his role as a partner in a law firm that provides services to local governments in the state.

Welch was elected earlier this month by the House to replace fellow Democrat Michael Madigan after Madigan was implicated in an ongoing bribery investigation. Welch says he will remain with Ancel Glink as counsel.

The 78-year-old Madigan is the longest-serving legislative leader in modern U.S. history. He first was inaugurated as a House member a half-century ago.

Last summer, Madigan was identified in a Justice Department investigation as the beneficiary of a yearslong bribery venture involving ComEd.