New round of rental relief opens up next month for Illinois tenants

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – A new round of rental relief is opening next month for Illinois tenants who fell behind on paying rent during the pandemic.

Starting November 8, you can apply for critical emergency rental assistance. Illinois already doled out more than $500 million in rent relief. That money goes directly to the landlords to help offset overdue rent payments and keep renters in their homes.

In January 2020, Illinois had an estimated 10,000 people experiencing homelessness on any given day according to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.