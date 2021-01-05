New tool takes eagle watchers on self-guided tours in southern Illinois

ALTON, Ill. – January is the prime eagle-watching time along the Mississippi, and with the eagle’s annual return, Illinois has become a highlight of the winter for many families.

But due to the current pandemic, many destinations have new restrictions and some events have been canceled.

“This year due to the pandemic, we had to cancel a lot of events, so we decided to create The Eagle Watching Passport program,” said Cory Jobe President of The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau.

The passport is free and convenient for families looking to spot bald eagles safely in Southwest Illinois, while enjoying a socially distanced adventure all from their smartphone.

“It encourages self-guided eagle watching tours and provides users with an opportunity to win a free Eagle Watching T-Shirt after checking in to five different locations”, said Jobe.

The passport program also encourages families looking to lodge overnight to create a memorable experience at the historic Beall Mansion located at 407 E. 12th St. Alton, IL.

The passport includes:

Mobile exclusive

Instantly delivered via text and email

No apps to download

Explore all the stops on the self-guided eagle watchers passort

valid from Jan. 1 – March 1, 2021

You can learn more about the Eagle Watchers Passport here.