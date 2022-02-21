Springfield, Ill. (WEHT) – State Representative Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) gave a statement calling on Governor Pritzker to end the mask mandate at daycare facilities.

“Governor JB Pritzker insists he is ‘following the science’ but he continues to demonstrate he really does not understand what science is.

Study after study has shown kids under the age of 5 are the least vulnerable population when it comes to COVID-19. There is no disputing that kids – particularly young kids – are at virtually no risk of serious illness when it comes to COVID-19. This is an undisputed fact. There simply is no rational basis to continue to engage in these abusive policies at daycares.

Anyone with small children has experienced first-hand the difficult challenge of trying to keep a mask on them. They don’t want to wear the mask and it is a constant battle for caretakers to keep the kids at their facilities masked.

It is time for Governor Pritzker to recognize science and end the mask madness at daycares. If it is OK for senior citizens (the highest risk population for COVID-19) to walk into a store and be around unmasked people – then it ought to be OK for kids (the least at-risk population) to be around other kids without a mask.

There is no logic or reason behind the Governor’s policies. These policies are not based on science. It is time to end the unnecessary cruelty to small children by ending the senseless mask mandate at daycares.”