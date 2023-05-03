HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) says the nomination deadline for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame awards is coming up.

Officials say this is open to adults aged 65 and older who excel in the categories of community service, education, performance and/or graphic arts and the labor force.

Governor JB Pritzker says, “For 29 years, we’ve been proud to honor the contributions and accomplishments of our older adults in the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame. From community service to education, seniors have shaped our state for the better—and this Older Americans Month, I encourage all Illinoisans to nominate the extraordinary elders in their life for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame awards.”

A news release says the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame was established by the state legislature to honor older adults’ accomplishments and contributions to their communities. Officials say each year, four Illinoisans aged 65 or older are inducted into the Hall of Fame for their work in community service, education, arts or the labor force.

To submit a nomination, please either download and fill out the form below or visit the link found on this page. Nominations for 2023 inductees must be received by June 1.