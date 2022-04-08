ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Department of Healthcare and Family Services Director had some things to say about Illinois House Bill 246.

“The work toward the passage of HB246 started nearly two years ago with an in-depth, facility-by-facility look at the care being provided to the 45,000 nursing home residents we serve across Illinois,” Department of Healthcare and Family Services Director Theresa Eagleson said.

Director Eagleson continued, “This achievement gives us 45,000 reasons to celebrate, and we look forward to implementing a new system with more accountability for nursing home owners in July. This legislation ties the majority of the new money for the nursing home industry to staffing levels and will drive improved care and safety, and an overall better quality of life for many people.”