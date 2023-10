HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – In preparation for the Riverview Ramble on Saturday morning, officials with the Mt. Carmel Police Department have announced that the west side of the 300 block of North Market Street will be closed on Friday, October 27 at 4:00 p.m.

The Riverview Ramble starts at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday. Officials are asking drivers to use caution if they are in the area during the fundraising event. Police officials say the road will reopen once the event is over on Saturday.