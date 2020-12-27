Olney man charged with murder after crashing into bar

OLNEY, Ill (WEHT) One person is charged with murder after authorities say he crashed into the Deuce’s Wild bar in Olney Saturday night.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says Judy Jourdan, 69, and Deann Richardson, 48, died as a result of the crash.
Michael Mattox, 60, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder.
The investigation is ongoing.
(This story was originally published on December 27, 2020)
