SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WEHT) – The opening day events and ceremonies at the Illinois State Fair were all canceled on Thursday because of the rain.

The Illinois State Fairgrounds are located in Sangamon County which experienced severe thunderstorms. To protect fairgoers from the weather the Illinois Department of Agriculture canced the ribbon cutting ceremony, twilight parade and the Sammy Hagar and The Circle concert.

The Illinois State Fair is scheduled from August 12 to August 22.