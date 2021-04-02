P-EBT cards heading to Illinois families

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Relief is on its way to Illinois families struggling as learning went virtual. Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer or PEBT cards will soon start arriving in the mail, it will provide money for families whose children receive free or reduced school lunch.

But to be eligible for the program, your child must be enrolled in the national school lunch program. If your address is up to date in the school’s system, there is no need to apply. And families will receive a card for each child.

It’s also important to note, cards will arrive in an unmarked envelope from Austin, Texas. It may look like junk mail, but do not throw it away. Benefits are issued every month between 11 and 22, depending on the last name.

(This story was originally published on April 2, 2021)