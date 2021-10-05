Pair charged after Illinois man found dead inside gas tanker

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. – Over the summer, the body of a Nashville, Illinois man was discovered inside a gas tanker about 40 miles northeast of Champaign. On Tuesday, authorities announced charges against two men in connection with the investigation.

Thirty-three-year-old Billy Roof III and 37-year-old Ryan Murrow were each charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful concealment of a death, according to Iroquois County Sheriff Clinton Perzee. Roof was also charged with unlawful use of account numbers.

Garrett Meyer went missing in May 2021. His body was found on June 4. Investigators said two men were attempting to offload fuel from a truck at a station near Buckley, Illinois. When they opened up an entry point into the tanker, they discovered Meyer’s body. Meyer was 29.

Roof and Murrow remain in custody at Iroquois County Jail without bond.

The investigation into Meyer’s death is still ongoing, Sheriff Perzee said. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office at 815-432-6992.