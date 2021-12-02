Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Bloomington sent to hospital with serious injuries

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was sent to the hospital after a pedestrian-vehicle crash near Main and Walnut Streets in Bloomington at approximately 12:01 p.m. Thursday.

According to Bloomington Public Information Officer John Fermon, police responded to the crash in a parking lot. The woman was transported to St. Joseph’s Medical for treatment.

The victim’s injuries were listed as serious and her current status is unknown.

Fermon stated that the incident appeared to be an accident.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.