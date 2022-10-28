CHICAGO — Chicago police released surveillance images Thursday night following the deadly shooting of a Greyhound employee.

At around 11:20 a.m., police responded to the Greyhound station, located in the 600 block of West Harrison on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 30-year-old employee, later identified as Duwon Gaddis, got out of a car as a man walked up and shot him. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, where he later died.

On Thursday night, CPD said the suspect arrived to the station on a bus from Minneapolis. After shooting Gaddis, the man changed clothes and “made good on his escape,” police said.

The man is described as African America, 5’10”-6′, 200 to 225 lbs., with a beard under his surgical mask.

Before the shooting, he was seen wearing a blue cap, grey hooded jacket, blue pants and navy Crocs. After the shooting, police said he changed into a black Reebok sweatshirt and was pulling a blue suitcase.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.