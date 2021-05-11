Police warn U of I students to stay alert after stalking incident

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Police at U of I are warning students to be on the lookout after two stalking incidents.

They say a man followed a student for several blocks while she was heading home near 3rd and Springfield. The other situation involves a man accused of stalking women in the Alpha Phi sorority house.

Police haven’t confirmed whether they are related, but did say the suspect fit similar descriptions.

Sisters at Alpha Phi said the suspect would drive laps around their house in a black pickup truck staring at them. One of the sisters said they were just outside sunbathing in their front lawn when they say this a suspect drove around their block six times.

A few moments later, they say they saw that same man peeping his head out from behind their house taking pictures.

“It’s terrifying honestly. We’re a sorority house of 50 college girls. These windows have blinds and all, but you never know if someone’s looking at you, or what they’re seeing, or how long they’re here.”

University police monitored the house over the weekend. Meanwhile the sorority is keeping itself on high alert in case the suspect turns up again. They’re telling members to never walk home alone at night, always keep location services on, and not to take any rides from someone you don’t trust.