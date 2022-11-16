ILLINOIS (WEHT) – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senators, along with immigrant youth leaders, called on Congress Republicans to work with Democrats before the end of the year to pass permanent protections for immigrant youth.

Officials say Dreamers continue to live with the threat of losing their work permits and deportation protections following the 5th Circuit Court’s decision on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Officials say if Congress doesn’t act in the lame duck session this year, the courts could end DACA as soon as next year, and an average of 1,000 DACA recipients would lose their jobs each week in labor market sectors already experiencing shortages, especially in health care, education, and more.

A press release says DACA allowed over 830,000 young people to live and work without an immediate fear of detention and deportation. Officials say Senate Democrats have repeatedly called for permanent legal protections for DACA recipients.

The press release says with the program still on the chopping block, the Senators and advocates underscored the urgency for Republicans to work with Democrats on a bipartisan solution before the end of the year.