Previous law ramps up minimum wage in Illinois to $11 an hour

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WEHT) The minimum wage in Illinois is going up again in the new year. Starting Friday, the statewide minimum wage will increase from $10 to $11 an hour.

This marks the third jump in a year after Gov. Pritzker signed the legislation in 2019. The staggered plan will ultimately end with the minimum wage reaching $15 per hour in 2025.

Workers who are under 18 years old and work fewer than 650 hours in a year will earn a minimum wage of $8.50 per hour beginning Friday. The youth minimum wage rate will gradually rise to $13 an hour by 2025.

