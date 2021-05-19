Pritzker announces $20.7 billion construction plan and Amtrak services return

Gov. J.B. Pritzker discusses Chicago’s vaccination efforts during a news conference at the Harris Bank Building in the Loop, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Chicago. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

SPRINGFIELD (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker joined the Illinois Department of Transportation and labor, legislative and local leaders to announce the release of a $20.7 billion multi-year plan to improve Illinois’ roads and bridges over the next six years. The governor also announced the return of full Amtrak service in Illinois beginning July 19.

Based on current funding levels, the construction plan aims to improve 2,779 miles of roads and 7.9 million square feet of bridge deck. Of the $20.7 billion over the six years of the program, $3.32 billion has been identified for the upcoming fiscal year. Pritzker says the funding is made possible by the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan

“Rebuild Illinois is about investing for the future,” said Pritzker, “supporting this generation and the next, making sure we have good jobs and the roads to get there, and building a state where opportunity is just around the corner for everyone, no matter where you’re standing.”

In accordance with CDC guidance, face masks are still required on public transit, including trains, to prevent community spread.