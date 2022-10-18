ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor Pritzker announced on Tuesday that $3.4 million has been released through his Rebuild Illinois capital program to continue advancing plans for a new inland port under development in Cairo.

The funding, part of a more than $40 million commitment to the Alexander Cairo Port District, is planed to help complete federal environmental requirements and studies for the project. According to a release from the governor’s office, nearly 80% of the nation’s inland barge traffic travels past Cairo, where the Ohio and Mississippi rivers converge.

“The Cairo port is one of the core pieces of Rebuild Illinois and critical to maintaining our state’s status as the transportation hub of North America,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “The project will put people to work and strengthen the local economy while giving the region the opportunity to compete in the global marketplace.”

Previously, IDOT released $4 million to the Alexander Cairo Port District to launch preliminary engineering activities and other related work, and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity released a $1 million grant for other related work.