SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker joined the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to announce an investment to improve transportation across the state Friday.

According to a press release, the $34.6 billion investment from the Rebuild Illinois capital program will improve roads bridges, transit, rail airports and ports over the next six years.

“Since I signed our historic, bipartisan infrastructure program into law, Rebuild Illinois has undertaken a massive transformation of our state’s transportation systems,” Pritzker said. “And today, I am proud to announce IDOT’s new Multi-Year Program for the next six years — with $20 billion going towards transportation investments including 2,500 miles of roads and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck and $10 billion going towards our state’s rail and transit systems, airports, and ports. At its very core, Rebuild Illinois and this MYP are an investment in our future — one that leads to economic prosperity and environmental sustainability.”

The investment will include $6.36 billion will go toward highway reconstruction and preservation, $6.4 billion for bridge improvements, $2.03 billion for strategic expansion, $2.48 billion for system support such as engineering and land acquisition, and $1.55 billion for safety and system modernization.

In Peoria County, Maxwell Road between Fauber and Middle Road has been riddled with issues for years.

“Maintenance is a challenge out here,” said Amy McLaren, Peoria County engineer. “There are residents and businesses that say you need to do something out here,” she added.

Now with about $5 million dollars earmarked in the state’s six-year plan, construction to fix the stretch of road is expected to begin in 2025. A nearby bridge will also go under construction in 2024.

“This is very helpful, if we had to rely on local funds to do this project, it would take a long time to acquire that sort of funding,” McLaren said.

Details about the improvements to 2,562 miles of road and 10 million square feet of bridge deck IDOT plans to make can be found in their Proposed Highway Improvement programs.

More than $2 billion worth of improvements will go towards projects in local highway districts four and five. A breakdown of the local investments can be seen here:

DISTRICT 4:

District 5:

“This blueprint for investing in Illinois transportation is perhaps the most consequential in the history of IDOT due to the increased federal commitment and Gov. Pritzker’s ongoing leadership through Rebuild Illinois,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “We look forward to working with our partners and stakeholders, delivering these important projects in communities up and down our state.”

More information is available on IDOT’s website.