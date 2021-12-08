Pritzker announces investments in wastewater infrastructure

ALTO PASS, IL (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, also known as the EPA, Director John J. Kim today announced $16,878,529 in grants have been awarded to five communities across the state through IEPA’s Unsewered Communities Construction Grant Program, also known as UCCGP. Made possible through the governor’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois plan, the project will allow underserved communities to have a safe and dependable wastewater collection and treatment system.

“Alto Pass is the first recipient of the EPA’s Unsewered Communities Construction Grant in Illinois – but many more communities will follow. Thanks to Rebuild Illinois, we are making $100 million available to build wastewater collection and treatment facilities for communities without them,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We also have provided an additional grant program to help communities plan their future design so they can build the solution that works best for them – over 30 communities have already received these planning grants earlier this year.”

The Illinois EPA estimates there are more than 200 Illinois communities that have inadequate or nonexistent wastewater collection and treatment facilities. These communities rely on individual septic tank systems or patchwork systems that result in illegal surface discharges that have negative environmental impacts.

“This grant will prevent the potentially unhealthy conditions and likely negative environmental impacts from the current failing system,” said IEPA Director John J. Kim. “This project will allow for the construction of new, reliable wastewater infrastructure that will benefit residents, businesses, and the environment.”

Other communities that that are receiving UCCGP Grants include:

Freeport, Stephenson County: will provide sewer service to the Oakhill Subdivision residences that are currently utilizing private septic systems.

Westfield, Clark County: will construct a wastewater treatment plant with UV disinfection to serve approximately 558 residents of the unsewered community.

East Dubuque, Jo Daviess County: will extend the sanitary sewer to 84 residential single-family households in the Indian Hills and Kneable Court residential subdivisions that are currently on private systems.

Northern Moraine Water Reclamation District/Village of Holiday Hills, McHenry County: will get a Phase 1 portion of the extension of sanitary sewer service from Northern Moraine Wastewater Reclamation District to the 276 single family residences in the Village of Holiday Hills and 29 homes in the Le Ville Vaupell Subdivision.

For more information about the Unsewered Communities Construction and Planning Grant Programs, please visit this website.