Gov. Pritzker orders statewide mask mandate, vaccines for school workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced Thursday a statewide indoor mask mandate for anyone two or older at a public place.

The order will take effect starting Monday.

The governor also announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all K-12 and higher education employees, in addition to the mask mandate for residents.

The statewide mandate will be for gyms, schools, restaurants, bars, grocery stores and indoor venues.

Pritzker on Tuesday said he hoped a combination of increased vaccinations and masking would help Illinois avoid new restrictions.

The changes come as places like DuPage County are seeing a rise in vaccinations — at the same time new coronavirus cases and hospitalization has increased throughout the state.