SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The statewide mask mandate has been lifted – but masks will still be required at a handful of places.

“If we need to, if we see another variant that is making people ill that we would be able to impose a mask requirement,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said. “But but we don’t have any intention to do that.”

Public transportation — such as planes, trains and buses, also fall under a TSA mandate. So masks will be required. Transportation officials are hoping that mandate gets lifted soon, too. It is set to expire on March 18th, but could be renewed.

“There are more things for them to think about, in addition to just driving the bus and keeping passengers safe,” Steve Schoeffel with Sangamon Mass Transit District said. “So we are looking forward to the day that isn’t something they have to think about.”

Hospitals and long-term care facilities like nursing homes will still require masks as well. Dr. Doug Carlson at HSHS Children’s Hospital says he thinks it’s a good move to ditch the statewide mandate for now.

But he is cautioning people to be careful.

“Do remember, there’s a significant portion of our population that’s still vulnerable, that has inability to fully fight off infections,” Carlson said. “If that’s you or a loved one, we still suggest that you wear a mask in most congregates settings.”

Mandates will also still be in effect at congregate facilities like prisons and homeless shelters.

Last spring, the state ditched the mask mandate, only to bring in back this past August. That fear is still there, and Carlson thinks the state should be ready to put the mandate back in place at any time, but he also said the omicron and delta variants helped build a game plan in case new variants pop up.

“Each time we go through a surge we learn new things that if we apply, we can those things we can make our lives safer the next time this happens,” Carlson said.