Pritzker on Rittenhouse verdict: ‘Shooting unarmed citizens is fundamentally wrong’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker has spoken out about the not-guilty verdict delivered Friday by a jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse case.
Rittenhouse was on trial and faced charges of homicide, attempted homicide, and recklessly endangering safety for killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle. Friday, he was found not guilty on all counts.
Pritzker took to Twitter to express his frustration, saying the two men who were killed, 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum and 26-year-old Anthony Huber, “deserved to be alive today. They deserved justice.”
“We must do better than this,” he said.
Read the full statement below: