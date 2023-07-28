ILLINOIS — Governor JB Pritzker made changes to the state’s Mandatory Supervised Release System (MSRS) by signing Senate Bill 423 into law.

SB423 brings several changes to the MSRS including:

Parolee or releasee will submit to a urinalysis test only if there is documented, reasonable suspicion of illicit drug use

The Prisoner Review Board shall, rather than may, reduce the period of mandatory supervision when certain educational milestones are achieved

Eliminates several conditions related to release of a minor

Allows for the use of technology in lieu of appearing in person for required reporting or meetings by the parolee or releasee

Requires the Prisoner Review Board to provide a list of steps or requirements for granting early discharge

Pritzker signed the bill at a Friday event featuring rapper/activist Meek Mill, entrepreneur Michael Rubin, and the CEO of REFORM Alliance, along with several other leaders and community activists.