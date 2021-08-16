Pritzker signs new laws aimed at protecting elderly residents

Gov. J.B. Pritzker smiles while discussing Chicago’s vaccination efforts during a news conference at the Harris Bank Building in the Loop, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Chicago. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker signed four bills into law on Monday that are aimed at protecting older Illinois residents.

The four pieces of bipartisan legislation includes diagnosing Alzheimer’s patients sooner. It also requires licensed healthcare professionals who serve adults to get regular Alzheimer’s disease training. The legislation also boosts Alzheimer’s research and education.

Another bill signed into law extends the Alzheimer’s scratch off ticket to go through January 1, 2025. The new laws also expand access to healthcare by lowering auto insurance rates and premiums for seniors. They also require nursing homes to provide ways to keep residents virtually connected to loved ones.