Pritzker’s state of the state draws mixed reaction from public

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker made a lot of promises during his latest budget address.

While trying to balance some budget cuts with the state’s recovery from COVID, he prioritized fixing the state’s unemployment system.

“I’m asking the general assembly to pass a standalone bill this year to immediately direct $60 million dollars of funding to the Department of Employment Security to help meet the unprecedented demand.”

Pritzker promised more help for small businesses, as well, and at the same time, promised no tax increases over the next fiscal year. That drew skepticism from some.

“Support for small businesses must also be a priority. So many individuals lost their livelihoods because of the pandemic,” Pritzker said. “Small businesses like restaurants and bars had to make enormous sacrifices to keep us all safe. Those sacrifices did not go unnoticed or unappreciated.”

A few state agencies did see cuts. One of them was the Illinois Department of Corrections. The Governor’s budget staff said the cuts would not make much of a difference, because Illinois’ prison population has dropped considerably.

K-12 education will also only be getting the same amount of funding as last year, instead of the increased amount schools were supposed to get because of the evidence based funding model.