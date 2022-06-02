CHICAGO (WEHT) – A probable case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Illinois. Health officials in Chicago and from Illinois said there is a single presumptive monkeypox case in an adult male Chicago resident.

Chicago’s and Illinois’s Departments of Health are working closely with the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the patient’s health care providers to identify people who the patient may have been in contact while he is infectious. The person did not require hospitalization and is isolating at home in good condition.

The patient recently traveled to Europe. He is said to be doing well and poses little risk to the general public.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness. It typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes, and progresses to a rash on the face and body. Most infections last two to four weeks.

There is no indication there is a great risk of extensive local spread of the virus as monkeypox does not spread as easily as the COVID-19 virus. Person to person transmission is possible through close physical contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.), or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact.

The world health organization has confirmed more than 500 cases and across 30 countries. There are several cases in multiple states in the United States.

No deaths have been reported from the current outbreaks. More information about monkeypox can be found by visiting https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/ and https://chi.gov/monkeypox.