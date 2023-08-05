HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Racism Free Schools Act into law on August 4.

The legislation requires each school district, charter school, or nonpublic, nonsectarian elementary or secondary school to create and implement a policy on discrimination and harassment based on race, color, or national origin.

The legislation also requires the Illinois State Board of Education to create a data collection system to report on allegations of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation against students.

Illinois House Representative Maurice West sponsored the bill and has reacted to its passing.

“Here in Illinois, we will not tolerate racism or discrimination within schools – period,” West said. “But with incidents of hateful conduct on the rise across our country, we must do more to protect students and teachers. That’s why the Racism-Free Schools Act is so important, because it will not only require districts to create and implement a policy on discrimination and harassment, but also help the state track incidents of racism so we can better understand and address concerning conduct. I want to thank the advocates who helped craft this important legislation as well as Gov. JB Pritzker for signing the bill into law.”

The bill was also sponsored by State Senator Laura Murphy. It passed the Illinois House of Representatives by a vote of 87 to 18 and the Illinois Senate by a vote of 53 to 0.

