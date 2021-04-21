Chauvin guilty verdict spurs renewed push to end qualified immunity in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WEHT) A renewed push to end qualified immunity has stalled in Illinois. The legal shield of qualified immunity protects police from facing individual financial liability in court for violating a citizen’s constitutional rights.

The Black Caucus wanted to end qualified immunity in January, but took it out of the final police reform measure that passed.

“There is a bill that we’re slowing down,” said Rep. Justin Slaughter (D-Chicago), “It’s a very difficult issue, not just here locally in Illinois, all across our country. And of course, for Congress, taking this up as, as well… It’s not something that members are wanting to sweep under the rug. But we want to take a comprehensive approach,”

Illinois’ police reform plan that passed in January includes a new task force to study the issue of qualified immunity. House Democrats plan to wait until that study is complete, instead of voting to end qualified immunity now.

(This story was originally published on April 21, 2021)