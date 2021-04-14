Rental vouchers would help people in Illinois stay in their homes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) Proof of income requirements could soon be reduced for people looking for a new home in the Land of Lincoln.

One of the state’s main programs to prevent homelessness comes in the form of rental vouchers. A new proposal in the Capitol would require landlords to reduce their proof of income requirements by the amount given in rental vouchers.

Advocates say the change is the first step of many to help people find fair housing.

The state remains under an eviction moratorium because of the pandemic.

While the moratorium has allowed people to keep roofs over their heads, landlords say it’s causing major hits to their bottom lines.