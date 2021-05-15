Rep. Niemerg files legislation to stop mask mandates in IL House and schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WEHT) – State Representative Adam Niemerg (R) announced he has filed two pieces of legislation to end the COVID-19 mask mandates in the Illinois House of Representatives Chamber and for students on schools.

House Bill (HB) 4080 would reverse the current House Rule that says all elected members, legislative staff, and visitors to the House Chambers must wear a face mask unless they are eating or drinking.

House Bill (HB) 4083 would immediately prohibit the State Board of Education, school districts, and elementary and secondary schools from requiring the teachers, students, or staff to wear a face mask.

“People have been patient enough with all of the mixed signals about masks mandates indoors, outdoors, vaccinated, not vaccinated and it’s time to follow the real science that says we need to get back to normal activities,” commented Rep. Adam Niemerg. “Those who feel they are in a compromised health situation need to be able to make the decision that is right for themself and either socially distance and wear a mask if that is what is best themselves.”