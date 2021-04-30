Report shows failures at LaSalle Veterans Home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An inspector general report showed a string of failures led to 36 veterans dying from COVID-19 in the LaSalle veterans home.

The outbreak started in November. The report said the then director of the Illinois department of veterans affairs abdicated her responsibilities during and before the outbreak. House minority leader Jim Durkin wants more answers.

“There has to be accountability for the loss of 36 of our valued heroes who were interested in this home,” Durkin said. “And I will not accept anything less than a another set of eyes to look at the facts of this case to determine whether or not any violate any section of the Criminal Code was violated.”

Governor Pritzker said today if he knew then what he knows now, he would not have appointed Linda Chapa LaVia to the position of Director.