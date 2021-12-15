Restore, Reinvest, Renew: Pritzker details $45M grant program

CHICAGO, Ill. (WEHT) — Governor JB Pritzker announced a $45 million investment in a program funding to support community organizations that serve neighborhoods most impacted by economic disinvestment, violence and the war on drugs.

The Restore, Reinvest, and Renew program, also known as the “R3” program, will make use of making $40.5 million available for organizations that provide services within the five priority funding areas: civil legal aid, economic development, re-entry from the criminal justice system, violence prevention, and youth development.

Additionally, officials say $4.5 million is available for capacity-building grants to help small organizations expand.

“As we launch applications for the second round of R3 grants, I know our recipients will keep transforming lives with their work, and in turn transform our cities and state. Because when we reinvest in the potential of our people, we invite the economic activity that creates resiliency,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “When we renew hope in communities historically left out, we inspire the next generation to pursue a brighter future. And in public service, that is our obligation.”

Organizations interested in applying for funding can review the Notice of Funding Opportunity at R3.Illinois.gov.