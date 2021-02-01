Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized

Civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson leads a small group from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in a protest outside the United Airlines terminal at O’Hare International Airport on April 12, 2017 in Chicago. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Reverend Jesse Jackson is in the hospital, according to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

The organization announced Monday that Jackson was recently admitted to the hospital for abdominal discomfort.

He underwent surgery and is expected to be discharged within a few days, according to Rainbow PUSH.

Jackson is said to be “resting and in good spirits.” No further information has been provided at this time.

“After routine medical observation, successful surgery ensued, and Rev. Jackson is resting. He is in good spirits and will be discharged in a few days. Thank you for your continued love, support, and prayers,” the coalition said in a statement.

Jackson, a civil rights activist and former Democratic presidential candidate in the 1980s, founded Chicago’s Rainbow PUSH coalition in December 1996. The coalition is a multi-racial, multi-issue, progressive, international organization.