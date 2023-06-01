ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters rescued a dog that had fallen into a 13-foot deep abandoned well on Wednesday.

The Rockford Fire Department posted on Twitter at 6:07 p.m. that they were facilitating the rescue. They said that the dog, Kobe, had fallen down the hole of an old well while chasing an animal and was trapped underground.

Photo: Rockford Fire Department

Winnebago County Animal Control and the Public Works Department was assisting on the scene. Crews used technical rescue equipment to save the trapped dog, who could be seen at the floor of the dry tank. He appeared unhurt, according to the fire department.

Rockford Fire posted less than an hour later that Kobe had been rescued and was in good health. He was later reunited with his owners.