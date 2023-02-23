ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Wednesday, Rockford Police announced that the 15-year-old suspect in the murder of a Jehovah’s Witness volunteer on February 11th has been captured.

Police said the teen was arrested in the 1500 block of Broadway on Tuesday night.

The teen has been charged with First Degree Murder and lodged in the Juvenile Detention Center. His identity has not been released, due to his age.

Is unknown if the teen will be charged as an adult.

Miguel Perez. Photo: Shelia Trevino

According to police, Miguel Perez, 54, was waiting in his car while his family members were going door to door in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue around 11:46 a.m.

Witnesses said a white vehicle passed and the occupants fired shots at Perez as it went. Officers arrived to find him sitting dead with gunshot wounds in the car.

Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses and Rockford Spanish Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses gave a statement.

“Along with the family, the congregation is grieving the tragic loss of our brother and friend. We are providing support to the family during this difficult time. Our love and prayers are with his wife and daughters and all those who loved him.”