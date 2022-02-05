Indiana Cases

School mask mandate blocked by Illinois judge

Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — A judge has granted a temporary restraining order that blocks the Illinois mask mandate in schools.

The ruling comes after a lawsuit filed in Sangamon County also sought to block vaccination and testing requirements for teachers.

The Illinois Federation of Teachers says it is “greatly distressed” by the ruling and that the ruling is a threat to public health. In a statement, Governor J.B. Pritzker says he will ask Attorney General Kwame Raoul to file an expedited appeal.

