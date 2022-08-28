ILLINOIS (WEHT) — If you live outside Illinois, you may not be aware of “Scott’s Law”. The next time you drive through the state, you may come across a situation where you’ll need to know what it is.

So you might be wondering — what is Scott’s Law? According to officers, the law mandates that when approaching any police or other emergency vehicle stopped along the roadway, you must:

Change lanes if possible

Always reduce speed, but reduce greatly if unable to change lanes

Proceed with increased caution

The Illinois State Police says that they’ve already witnessed the 17th Scott’s Law violation involving one of their squad cars this year. In total, seven troopers have been injured in these violations.

A person who violates Scott’s Law faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense.

According to the Illinois State Police, your driver’s license can be suspended from anywhere between six months to two years if you injured another person during a Scott’s Law violation. Click here to learn more.