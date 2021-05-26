Scott’s Law expanded to increase penalties for violations

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker put pen to paper to increase the penalties for not moving over for emergency vehicles. The change will go into effect immediately.

Scott’s Law requires drivers to slow down and move over when police cars or emergency vehicles are stopped on the roadway. Before, when someone violated the move over law, they would face up to $10,000 in fines and have their license suspended, but now drivers could face up to three years in jail.

The expansion comes after two state troopers were killed by drivers breaking Scott’s Law. The expansion also creates a fund to provide move over law educational materials for drivers education courses.