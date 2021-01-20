Sen. Dick Durbin, lawmakers re-introduce Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act bill

The Legislative Building is shown partially shrouded in fog, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., the day after supporters of President Donald Trump protested in Olympia against the counting of electoral votes in Washington, DC to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. The Washington Legislature’s 2021 session is scheduled to open on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WMBD) — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and bi-partisan lawmakers are re-introducing the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act.

Durbin announced the re-introduction during a press conference Tuesday along with U.S. Representatives Brad Schneider (D-Illinois), Robin Kelly (D-Illinois), Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas), Don Bacon (R-Nebraska), Lou Correa (D-California), and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pennsylvania).

Durbin co-authored the bill which was originally passed through the House of Representatives last fall but was blocked in the Senate.

Congressman Schneider said the bill aims to improve the federal government’s prevention, response, and investigation of domestic terrorism. He said it will establish offices in homeland security, the department of justice, and the FBI.

“These offices will monitor, investigate, and prosecute cases of domestic terrorism, coordinate their work and report to Congress twice a year on the identified threats,” Schneider said. “DTPA also requires these offices to focus their resources on the most significant threats which will be described, in detail, in the joint bi-annual report.”

He also said the bill shall establish an interagency task force to combat white supremacists in the uniformed services.

After the riots on Capitol Hill nearly two weeks ago, Durbin said in order for Americans to take the oath seriously to guard the United States against all enemies, they have to view domestic terrorism as one of the latest and most serious threats.

“We need to make sure that this bill passes to make certain that we count the numbers accurately of domestic terrorism against international terrorism to make sure that we prepare law enforcement at every level to fight it back,” Durbin said.

He said terrorism is no longer only present across the ocean but now it can be found across the street.

“We can no longer take it for granted that we’re safe in the United States and you just have to watch the incoming people,” Durbin said. “There are dangers within. Let’s take them seriously and pass this legislation as quickly as possible.”