Springfield, Ill. (WEHT) – State Senator Darren Bailey has released a statement following the Senate passage of Amendment 1 and 2 to House Bill 1095, which makes changes to the SAFE-T Act.

The trailer bill passage today to the dangerous SAFE-T Act further solidifies the democratic party’s out-of-touch policies and politics. From the start, I have called for the repeal of this egregious legislation as it is a mere violation of our constitutional rights. This entire ‘SAFE-T’ Act package does nothing to hold violent criminals accountable, but instead promotes dangerous activity where victims and innocent people’s lives are at risk.” Sen. Bailey

You can read the SAFE-T Act here.