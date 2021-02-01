Send a Valentine’s Day card to seniors in long-term care facilities

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Valentine’s Day may be a few weeks away, but one place in Champaign wants to make sure those in long-term care get something special.

Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett is collecting Valentine’s Day cards from everyone in the community.

It is to help uplift the spirits of residents in long-term care facilities in Champaign.

You are welcome to fill out a card and mail or drop it off outside of Bennett’s office.

You can get as creative as you’d like and make one or you can buy a store bought one.

Bennett says those in long-term care facilities can use a little bit of extra love right now.

“I just think thats there’s really something special about that – how our community can take some time out of their day to brighten the day of somebody they haven’t even met,” says Bennett.

As far as filling out the card goes, Bennett says the more personal the better. He recommends adding your name and age to the card.

You can submit a card by Wednesday, February 10.