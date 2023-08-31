O’FALLON, Ill. – For the fifth day in a row, a significant Illinois health care provider is experiencing a major technology system outage. The problem is impacting facilities operated by the ‘Hospital Sisters Health System,’ or HSHS.

The group has multiple facilities in Illinois and Wisconsin, including St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon. An online post from HSHS says a system outage has temporarily taken virtually all operating systems offline.

Hospital officials told FOX 2 that the outage involves websites, internet service, telephones, and computer applications. When checking the main HSHS website, all that came up was a message about the outage.

A spokesperson at St. Elizabeth’s shared that phone service at that hospital has been sporadic. Someone did answer the phone when the main hospital number was called.

We’re told officials first became aware of the problem early this past Sunday morning, and the investigation into what happened is ongoing. HSHS officials said that they are following outage protocols and that nearly all of their hospitals and clinics remain open and are caring for patients.

Authorities are working to restore systems as quickly as possible, but officials say it’s unclear when that might happen.

HSHS operates 12 facilities in Illinois. Besides St. Elizabeth’s, other HSHS hospitals in the area include St. Joseph’s in Highland and Breese, Holy Family in Greenville, St. Francis in Litchfield, and St. Anthony’s in Effingham.

The Hospital Sisters Health System is based in Springfield, Illinois. For more information about the outages, click here.